Charles Robert Town


1959 - 2019
- - Charles Robert Town, known as Rob to all, passed peacefully in his home early June 30th after a long battle with cancer. Born January 21st 1959, to Carol and Charlie Town, Rob enjoyed a lifelong career with the family company Intrametco as a metal broker and partial owner. He enjoyed sailing from a young age with his parents, continuing through his service with the US Navy, and thereafter as a member of the Indianapolis Sailing Club where he served as Commodore in 2000. Rob loved nothing more than a full sail, good game of golf, and being surrounded by friends and family. He leaves behind his mother Carol, two children Carli and Nick, their mother Mary, his brother Jon and wife Denise, and his partner Francoise, who took care of him in his last few years.

For memorial contributions please visit http://cancersupportindy.org/donate/
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019
