Charles Roger Walsh
New Palestine - 77, of New Palestine, passed away April 15, 2019. He was born on November 25, 1941 in Indianapolis, Indiana as the son of Charles A. and Mary M. Walsh.
Roger was co-owner of Precision Sheet Metal for many years and then in 1983 opened his own business A.R.K. Models and Stampings where he worked with his family and his employees that he always considered an extension of his family for the remainder of his career.
He was a member of Community Christian Church of New Palestine and enjoyed spending time reading the bible and listening to gospel music.
He enjoyed working at his trade, and spending time with family and friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, kids, grandsons, and dog at his lake home in Brown County
Charles is survived by his wife, Connie Walsh; son, Kevin (Laura) Walsh; Kelley (Scott) Fidler; grandsons: Mark Walsh, Matt Walsh, Tyler Fidler, Mitch Fidler; and brother, Michael Walsh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, listed above.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 11-1pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. There will be a service following at 1pm also at the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 18, 2019