Dr. Charles R. Maret
Indianapolis - Charles R. Maret, DVM,
September 5, 1932 - April 9, 2019
Dr. Charles R. Maret (Charlie as he liked to be called) left this world on April 9, 2019. Charlie's life began in Cedartown, Georgia. He was the only child of Tilman R. and Ethel M. (Appel) Maret. He graduated from Cedartown High School in 1949. He served in the United States Army, where he was honorably discharged in 1954. He attended and graduated Cum Laude from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1961.
Upon graduation, Dr. Maret practiced companion animal medicine on the east side of Indianapolis for 40 years. He was initially employed by Eastside Animal Hospital, but later purchased Crestview Animal Hospital on East Washington Street In 1971. During his Crestview Hospital years, Dr. Maret met and was admired by many pet owners, some who went on to become personal friends. They hailed him as the best Veterinarian in Indianapolis. He was also a very caring and compassionate man. When he encountered a client who was traumatized by an injury to his/her beloved pet but financially disadvantaged, he would often tailor his charge to fit what he believed the client could afford. Further, for several years Dr. Maret had the honor of providing veterinary care to the Indianapolis Police Department's Canine Unit.
Another example of how Dr. Maret was compassionate and generous. His wife Judy often jokingly referred to him as "The Banker". She called him that because he readily loaned money to people when a need was expressed. He knew in some cases the loans would not be repaid. That mattered little to him because he came from humble beginnings and was willing to share his financial success with individuals who may have fallen on hard times.
Dr. Maret was an avid sports fan, who eagerly followed his beloved Ohio State University football and basketball teams. He was also a dedicated auto racing fan. Both he and his wife Judy, hosted several local and out-of-state friends each year for the Indianapolis 500. He attended the "500" for over 40 years. Because he cared for the Indianapolis Canine Unit, Dr. Maret was given a police escort to the race on race day morning. It was always a loving challenge for him to round up all the visitors staying at the house early in the morning to ensure they could meet the escort at the proper time.
When Peyton Manning was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1998, Dr. Maret was lucky enough to acquire Colts season tickets. He held those tickets until he and his wife moved to Florida in 2006, the season the Colts played the Bears in Super Bowl 41. Dr. Maret and his wife attended that historic game. It was historic because it rained continually all day, a first in Super Bowl History. Though the game was unusually wet, it had a satisfying ending...Colts won. He also supported the Indiana Pacers and attended several games with dear friends during the Reggie Miller era.
Dr. Maret and his wife Judy traveled to many countries around the world, the furthest being Australia and New Zealand. They enjoyed meeting people from outside the US and learning about each country's unique history and culture.
Some of Dr. Maret's most cherished memories where centered around his annual fishing trips to Canada. He and a handful of friends would travel to Red Lake, Ontario, where they lived in isolation for a week away from the conveniences of modern day living. It afforded each of them an opportunity to bond as friends and richly absorb what nature had to offer.
After relocating to Florida in 2006, Dr. Maret and his wife enjoyed 13 years together in the sunshine state and built new friendships with people from various parts of the country.
Dr. Maret will be sorely missed by many family members and friends. He will be missed the most by his wife Judy. She had the honor and privilege of sharing her life with him for 26 years. His ashes, along with the ashes of several furry pet friends, will be interned in a cremation bench at Memorial Gardens in Venice, Florida.
Memorial donations in the name of Dr. Charles Maret, may be made to:
The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine 1900 Coffey Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019