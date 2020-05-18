Charles S. Cox Jr.
Indianapolis IN - Charles S. Cox Jr., 71, passed away May 16, 2020. He was a Transfer Clerk for the US Post Office and a Veteran of the US Army. Services are planned for a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020.