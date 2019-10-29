Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Charles S. Green Obituary
Charles S. Green

Noblesville - 79, Noblesville, passed away October 28, 2019. Survivors include his two daughters, Phyllis Ann Williams and Carla S. Green, grandson, Matthew Charles Williams, and sister, Alice Davis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton County Humane Society, 1721 Pleasant St, Noblesville, IN 46060. Visitation will be held Friday 10-11a at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Good Shepherd Chapel), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. A masonic funeral service will take place at 11a. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
