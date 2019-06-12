|
Charles S. Wilson
Carmel - Charles S. Wilson, 87 of Carmel, passed away on Friday June 7, 2019. He was born on June 27, 1931 in Palestine, TX to the late Justus and Lula Wilson.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Lurlean "Cookie" Wilson; daughters, Melodie Warren, and Monica (Max) Krieg; grandchildren, Richard M. Krieg, Rianna H. Krieg, Rylan C. Krieg, and Francis E. Krieg; brothers, Steve (Barbara) Wilson, and Winston Wilson; sisters-in-law, Ada (Mike) Hamilton, Ivery (Tony) Dixon, Rose (Keith) Simpson, Lavern (Lee) Crump, and Lela Wilson; brothers-in-law, Derek (Joyce) Rogers, Lester (Benda) Rogers, Johnny (Debbie) Smith, and Chris Smith; and an abundance of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in passing by his brothers, Jerome, Garland, and Ozzie; and sisters, Dorothy, Hattie, Connie, and Gerutha.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Thursday June 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church (14598 Oak Ridge Rd., Carmel, IN 46032), where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 12, 2019