Charles Schroeder Sr.
Westfield - Charles F. Schroeder Sr., age 87 passed away on Thursday Jan 2, 2020 in Westfield IN. He was born March 29, 1932 in Mt Vernon (Posey County) Indiana to the late Friedrich Jacob and Selma W. (Esche) Schroeder. Charles served 4 years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Univ of Evansville and then worked as an electrochemical engineer for Crane NWSC retiring after 30 years.
Charles was preceded in death by his brother James L Schroeder, his wife of 50 years, Becky Schroeder in 2003 and his daughter, Diana Church in 2012. He is survived by his children Susan (Brad) Booze and Charlie (Carol) Schroeder, son-in-law Dan Church, six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Charles and his wife raised their family in Bloomington Indiana. In 1972, he was honored by the city as "Father of the Year" based on a contest letter written by his 13 yr old daughter, Diana. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bloomington IN. In 2003 after his wife died, he moved to Noblesville IN to be closer to his adult children and his grandchildren. He spent his last years enjoying life at Wellbrooke of Westfield. He was always happy sharing stories and meeting new friends. Charles was enriched by life-long relationships with loving family and dear friends.
His family is forever grateful for the excellent care though the years provided by the Roudebush VA Medical Center and for the many caregivers at Wellbrooke of Westfield.
A family gathering with inurnment for Charles at Alexander Memorial Park in Evansville, IN is planned for the summer.
Condolences can be submitted online at www.leppertmortuary.com or mail to CFS P.O. Box #460, Noblesville, IN 46061
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020