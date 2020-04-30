Charles Spencer



Indianapolis - That rascal Charles Scott Spencer snuck out of the house at 3:30 a.m. on April 28,2020 to be with Jesus. Congestive heart failure couldn't keep him down. He left behind mom and dad, Gary and Michelle Shireman, 2 brothers, Erik Shireman and Matt Spencer, and 1 sister, Erin Shireman. He told Pastor Brian and his family at Life Church 180 to keep the faith and stay in the fight. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Speed the Light via Life Church 180, 3744 S. Lyndhurst Dr., Indianapolis,In. 46241













