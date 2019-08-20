Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
More Obituaries for Charles Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Tate


1935 - 2019
Charles Tate Obituary
Charles Tate

Brownsburg - Charles L. Tate

84, Crawfordsville, passed away Aug. 18, 2019. He had served as the Postmaster of the Brownsburg Post Office retiring after many years and was a US Marine veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife Clara Tate. Survivors include wife Naomi Bennett; children Terry (Anita) Tate, Vicki (Roger) Duncan, Jay (Marilyn) Tate and Jan (Marjorie) Tate; brothers Bob Tate, Jack Tate, Ron Tate, Don Tate and Jerry Tate; sisters Susan Malcom and Donna Murphy; nine grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Friday Aug. 23 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 12 noon. Burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritans Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org or Twin Lakes Camp at www.twinlakescamp.com Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 20, 2019
