Charles Thomas "Chuck" Boden
Noblesville - Charles Thomas "Chuck" Boden, 65, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 8, 1955 to the late Joe and Corinne (Johns) Boden in Noblesville, Indiana.
Chuck graduated from Hamilton Southeastern High School and Purdue University. He was a life-long farmer and salesman for Pioneer Seeds. Chuck was a member of Clarksville Christian Church where he served as a Trustee, a Deacon, and an Elder. He also enjoyed singing in the church choir. Chuck was a Hamilton County 4-H leader and a member of the Hamilton County Pork Producers.
He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Boden; son, Andrew J. Boden (Megan Lewis-Boden); daughter, Kelly S. Baxter (James); sisters, Charlotte Boden and Claudia Young (Morris); and 3 grandchildren, Jaxon Baxter, Boden Baxter, and Dylan Kirkwood.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with services at 11:00 am, on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Clarksville Christian Church, 16600 Lehr Street in Noblesville. Dave Altman will officiate. Burial will be at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville following the service.
