|
|
Charles V. Brobst
Westfield - Charles V. Brobst, 77 of Westfield, passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 18, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday February 19, where friends may gather beginning at 10:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church.
Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for the extended obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020