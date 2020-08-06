Charles Vernon Rennaker



Mesa, AZ - Charles Vernon Rennaker was born 12 March 1930, in El Dorado, Kansas and passed away 20 July 2020 in Mesa, Arizona at his home.



Within 6 years of his birth the family moved to Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvia Mae (Napier) and Vernon LeRoy Rennaker; a younger brother Donald Gene; a brother-in-law Thomas D. Creel and a sister-in-law Norma Jean Branom.



At his graduation from North High School in 1948, he was already involved with vehicles, intrigued by Ham Radio and planning to join the Naval Reserve. In 1950 as the Korean War progressed he was notified to put his affairs in order, pack the sea bag, when the ship was activated, he would have 24 hours to report for duty. At Thanksgiving, he decided to marry at Christmas. His ship had not been activated when Korean War ended in July 1953. In all his work years all jobs involved some form of electronics, but seldom was a vehicle not parked nearby he was tingling on. He found friends to swap chores with. He shared 70 years with his wife. They travel all 48 lower states, tracing family history, made changes in houses -KS, AZ, & IN, participated in sports, and many activities as a family, but alone time was made with son and twins. For himself there was Optimist Club, YMCA, Wilderness Walkers, served positions at his church. He loved to share his knowledge with others. If he could find written instructions he could build it, repair it, or explain how it worked.



He is survived by his wife Margaret Ruth (Kisner-Creel) whom he married 23 Dec.1950; by a son Robert Randolph; twin daughters Margaret Cathleen Price and Mary Christine McElfresh (Nicholas); 4 grandchildren (Tina Marie, Zachary Charles McElfresh, Anthony Joseph (Kayla) and Page Cathleen McElfresh). 3 great-grandchildren (Adyson Grace Rogers, Aubrey Noelle and Anthony Joseph Jr.); by sisters-in-law Doris Kay Rennaker, Barbara Shirley (William), Kathy Elliot (Wayne), Doris Jo Creel and brother-in-law Cecil C. Kisner, Jr. There are many cousins, nieces and nephews he came to know thru the genealogy and family history trips.



No Services.









