Charles W. Edmonds
Greenwood - Charles W. Edmonds, 73, Greenwood, passed away September 25, 2019. Friends and family will gather to celebrate the life of Charlie Edmonds Friday, September 27, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, in St. Jude Catholic Church. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read Charlie's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019