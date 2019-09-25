Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Charles W. Edmonds Obituary
Charles W. Edmonds

Greenwood - Charles W. Edmonds, 73, Greenwood, passed away September 25, 2019. Friends and family will gather to celebrate the life of Charlie Edmonds Friday, September 27, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, in St. Jude Catholic Church. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read Charlie's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
