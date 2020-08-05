1/1
Charles W. Ellis
Charles W. Ellis

Charles W. Ellis, 93 was born in Georgetown Illinois passed away July 29, 2020. Charles was one of nine children. In 1945 Charles was the first black student to graduate from Cayuga High School. For several years he lived and worked on his family farm in Cayuga, Indiana. He then went on to serve as a solider in the United States Army. Soon after he attended Purdue University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Agronomy. In later years Charles was a representative for Indiana State Land Acquisitions. Charles retired from Citizens Gas after being employed with the company for 24 years. Charles possessed a unique talent and love for mechanical work. Charles exemplified the value of a man's word, he made sure to instill his values, wisdom and love into everyone that he came in contact with. Charles's life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 On Saturday August 8, 2020 there will be a Celebration of Life service 12 p.m. with viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 6321 Wood Knoll Lane, and interment will be at Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lafayette, Indiana. He is survived by his three children Charna, Charles Jr. (Carolyn) and, Arnina Ellis, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister Marva Martin, and a host of family and friends.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
