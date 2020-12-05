Charles W. "Willis" McGinnis
Indianapolis - 72, passed away December 4, 2020. He was born February 14, 1948 in Monticello, KY to the late Floyd and Bessie (Brown) McGinnis. Willis was employed as a machinist at the Chrysler Kokomo plant, retiring after 26 years of dedicated service.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Drexel Chapel, 4565 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis.
Willis is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Jones; son, Jeffrey McGinnis; daughter, Charlene (Mark) Anderson; step-daughter, Anna Briddle; step-daughter, Cathy Burton; step-son, Thomas Decker; step-daughter, Rhonda Decker; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his beloved dog and best friend, Jesse. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna A. McGinnis; daughter Candy Potts; six siblings; and his best friend, Jesse Dishman. www.shirleybrothers.com
