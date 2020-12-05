1/1
Charles W. "Willis" McGinnis
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles W. "Willis" McGinnis

Indianapolis - 72, passed away December 4, 2020. He was born February 14, 1948 in Monticello, KY to the late Floyd and Bessie (Brown) McGinnis. Willis was employed as a machinist at the Chrysler Kokomo plant, retiring after 26 years of dedicated service.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Drexel Chapel, 4565 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis.

Willis is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Jones; son, Jeffrey McGinnis; daughter, Charlene (Mark) Anderson; step-daughter, Anna Briddle; step-daughter, Cathy Burton; step-son, Thomas Decker; step-daughter, Rhonda Decker; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his beloved dog and best friend, Jesse. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna A. McGinnis; daughter Candy Potts; six siblings; and his best friend, Jesse Dishman. www.shirleybrothers.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Drexel Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Drexel Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Drexel Chapel
4565 E. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46201
(317) 359-3233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved