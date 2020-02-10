Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Charles W. Shotts


1930 - 2020
Charles W. Shotts Obituary
Charles W. Shotts

Greenwood - 89, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1930 to the late William and Ola Shotts. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Korean Conflict and later retired from Ford Motor Co. Survivors include his wife, Jo Shotts; children, Craig Shotts, Bryan Shotts (Jamie) and Tina Garber; grandchildren, Amber Wooten, Lauren Conwell, Dustin Shotts, Brandon Shotts, Michaela Saunders, Brendon Saunders and Colleen Garber; 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass: Friday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church. www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
