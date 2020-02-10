|
|
Charles W. Shotts
Greenwood - 89, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1930 to the late William and Ola Shotts. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Korean Conflict and later retired from Ford Motor Co. Survivors include his wife, Jo Shotts; children, Craig Shotts, Bryan Shotts (Jamie) and Tina Garber; grandchildren, Amber Wooten, Lauren Conwell, Dustin Shotts, Brandon Shotts, Michaela Saunders, Brendon Saunders and Colleen Garber; 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass: Friday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church. www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020