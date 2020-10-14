1/1
Charles Wayne Beck
Charles Wayne Beck

Indianapolis - 93 and lifetime resident of Indianapolis, departed this life Saturday, October 10, 2020. Wayne, as he liked to be called, was born May 22, 1927 to the late Helen (Poehler) Bess and Harry E. Beck.

Wayne is predeceased by his dear wife of 65 years, Barbara J. (McDonald) Beck, and brothers, Richard E. Beck and Elwood H. Beck. He is survived by his three children, John (Janet) Beck, Nancy Beck (John White), and Carol (Scott) Yarling, and four grandchildren, Sarah Yarling, Emily (Jarrett) Strong, Anna Yarling, and Andrew Yarling. Wayne was a rock at the center of the Beck family and he will be greatly missed. A private memorial service and interment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Wayne's honor may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church or the Marquette Manor Foundation. Online tributes are available at www.leppertmortuary.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
