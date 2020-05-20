Charles (Chuck) Wayne Gross



On Wednesday, May 13th, 2020, Charles (Chuck) Wayne Gross, loving husband and father of two children passed away peacefully with his wife at his side at the age of 77. Jesus called him home after a 9 month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Chuck was born on January 12th, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan to Charles Edward Gross and Phyllis Gross (Larimer). He was raised in Illinois by his father Charles and step-mother



Dona Schroyer-Gross. He graduated from California State University at Fullerton where he met his bride of 53 years. Chuck and Vivian married on May 12th, 1967. Chuck served in the



United States Army during the Vietnam War. Together they raised their two children.



Chuck had a passion for serving and being the hands and feet of Jesus. Throughout the years he has served in multiple capacities in church leadership. Most recently he served at the Grace Care Center in Noblesville, Indiana, three days a week. He was admired for his ability to make everyone feel loved, welcomed and accepted. Chuck also enjoyed golfing with Vivian, playing cards and games, pickle ball, and making memories with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Chuck was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Vivian, his son Richard Gross, his daughter-in-law Kelly Gross, his daughter Cynthia Hill and 7 grandchildren Shayne, Kailee, Alissa and Noelle Gross, Joshua, Simon and Amelia Hill and 2 great grandchildren Adelina and Danica Gross and three half-sisters, Sandie Courson, Susan Nelson, and Shirley Wingate.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Church Noblesville, IN at a time to be determined.



He will be entombed at Marion National Cemetery in Marion, IN.



In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider making a donation to Grace Church Noblesville or the GCC Foundation (Grace Care Center).









