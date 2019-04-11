Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Zionsville American Legion Hall
9950 E. 600 S.
Zionsville, IN
Charles Wayne "Chuck" Sommerkamp


Charles Wayne "Chuck" Sommerkamp Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Wayne Sommerkamp

Indianapolis - Charles "Chuck" Wayne Sommerkamp, 75, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019.

In accordance with his wishes a celebration of life event will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 13th, at the Zionsville American Legion Hall, located at 9950 E. 600 S., Zionsville, IN 46077. The family invites all who knew Chuck to attend this informal gathering and to share any favorite stories or memories.

Charles was born July 5, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Business and then did two tours of duty in Viet Nam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, as well as the Viet Nam Campaign Medal.

On June 5th, 1976, he married the former Linda Sullins in Indianapolis. Charles was employed as a Financial Consultant. In addition to his love of serving his clients, Charles was an avid outdoorsman, accomplished golfer, and devoted father and husband.

Charles is survived by his two sons, Christopher and Michael Sommerkamp, his daughter Debbie Powell, and his wife Linda Sommerkamp. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019
