Charles "Bill" William



Compton, III



Bloomington - Charles "Bill" William Compton, III, age 68, passed away at his home in Bloomington on July 4, 2020.



Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 AM in Manilla Cemetery, with Pastor John Walker presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to a business scholarship created under Bill's name at the Indiana University Foundation.



Moster Mortuary is in entrusted to the arrangements of Bill.









