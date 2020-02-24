|
|
Charles "Bill" William Johnson
New Palestine - 94, passed away February 23, 2020. He was born June 8, 1925 in Connersville, IN, to the late Iva M. and Myrta J. Johnson. Bill was a graduate of Connersville High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Purdue University. Bill was a Civil Engineer for both Smith and Johnson Construction, Beatty Construction and finally with the Indiana Department of Transportation, retiring in 1992 after 50 years of service.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Friday at 10:00 a.m.
Bill is survived by his wife, June Johnson; daughters, Laura Johnson, Libbie Day (Kevin) and Lynne Johnson; grandsons, Alex Layton, Andrew Day (Ashlyn) and Nicholas Day; and sister-in-law, Jeanne (Selm) Johnson. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Margaret (Lynch) Johnson; three sisters; and two brothers. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020