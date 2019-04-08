|
|
Charles William Thompson
Indianapolis, IN - Charles W. Thompson, 70, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born on January 3, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 12:00pm-8:00pm, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, with additional visitation from 10:00am-2:00pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home. To view the full obituary please see www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 8, 2019