Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles William Thompson


Charles William Thompson Obituary
Charles William Thompson

Indianapolis, IN - Charles W. Thompson, 70, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born on January 3, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 12:00pm-8:00pm, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, with additional visitation from 10:00am-2:00pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home. To view the full obituary please see www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 8, 2019
