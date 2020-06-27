Charles "Tom" Wollenweber
Charles Thomas "Tom" Wollenweber, 88, of New Palestine, passed away on June 22, 2020. He was born on July 15th, 1931, in Friendswood, Indiana, to parents Otto and Mary (McKinley) Wollenweber.He was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in 1949 and attended Indiana University.Tom served his country in the United States Navy from 1952 until 1956 and then began a career as a tool and die maker at the Chevrolet Truck and Bus Plant in Indianapolis, where he retired after 44 ½ years of service.Tom is preceded in death by his wives Mary Jean Lawhorn Wollenweber and Janet Wray; his siblings, Otto Wollenweber, Florence Dunbar, Anna Burrows, and Harold Wollenweber; stepson Daniel Neilan; and several nieces and nephews.Tom is survived by Daughters Susan Wollenweber Dezelan (Louis) and Nancy Cales (Greg); Linda Watson, niece; James Dunbar, Dennis Weber, Douglas Weber, Thomas Wray, and David Wray, nephews; and six stepchildren, Thomas Neilan, Michael Neilan, Patricia Reed, Mary Neilan, Theresa Matus, Jean Weliver; eight step grandchildren, and five great step grandchildren.The visitation/service will be held Tuesday, June 30th, from 10:00 -11:00 am, with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 am, at Flanner & Buchanan Washington Park East, with graveside services to follow at Washington Park East Cemetery. A private visitation/service will also be held on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Janet Wray and Mary Jean Lawhorn Wollenweber Scholarship Fund (or Wollenweber Scholarship Fund) administered by the Central Indiana Community Foundation www.cicf.org/giving/give-now/existing-fund/ ; 615 N Alabama St., #300, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1498.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.