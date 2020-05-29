Charlie Lee Jones
Indianapolis - 76, passed May 16, 2020. He was born September 5, 1943 in Hiwannee, MS. He leaves to cherish his memory to his four daughters; two sons; ten siblings and a host of grandchildren, family and friends.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 29 to Jun. 3, 2020.