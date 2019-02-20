|
|
Charlie M. Pennington "C.M."
Indianapolis - 80, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away February 5, 2019 in Inverness, Florida. He was born June 15, 1938 in Kingsport, TN to the late Thomas V. & Willie M. (Holliman) Pennington. Charlie moved to Indianapolis, Indiana in 1964 then to Franklin Township in 1969. He owned and operated Pa's & Ma's Pumpkin Patch & Christmas Trees for 40+ years. Charlie also was a volunteer for the Franklin Township Fire Department for many years. He was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley M. Pennington McMurry. Charlie leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Betty Jo Pennington; three sons, Charlie M. (Catherine S.) Pennington, Vincent D. Pennington, Timothy E. (Tina M.) Pennington; brother, Clifford D. Pennington; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A gathering will be held Thursday, February 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel 5950 E. Thompson Rd, Indianapolis with a eulogy starting at 7:00 pm. You are invited to read Charlie's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 20, 2019