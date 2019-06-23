|
Charline Gail (Mull) Almquist
Noblesville - Charline Gail (Mull) Almquist was born on January 21, 1933 and passed away after an extended illness on May 16, 2019. Gail was a resident of Cumming, Georgia at the time of her passing, but had lived in Noblesville for a number of years.
Gail was born and raised in Alexandria, Indiana. She graduated from Ball State University in 1955 with a bachelors in elementary education. Gail began teaching first grade and married her high school sweetheart in 1955.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald J. Almquist and their children; Greg (Mary) Almquist of Woodstock, GA and Tracy (Jim) Richard of Noblesville, IN. They also have four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents, W. Ernest Mull and Nellie C. Carver and her great grandson, Alexander Wetmore.
The family will receive friends at the Noblesville First United Methodist Church, 2051 Monument Street, Noblesville, IN on Saturday, June 29, 2019 between 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow immediately after at the church, at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers she asked that you might consider a donation to support kidney patients and programs at: www.kidneyfund.org.
Owens Funeral Home of Alexandria is honored to care for Gail and the Almquist family.
Online condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019