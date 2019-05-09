|
|
Charlotte A. Mattingly
Indianapolis - Charlotte A. Mattingly passed peacefully at St. Paul Hermitage in Indianapolis on May 6, 2019. Charlotte was born on April 17, 1923 in Indianapolis. She was the 6th of 7 children born to John J. and Clara (Neverman) Minta. She was the last remaining sibling from a beautiful Catholic family. Charlotte graduated from St. Agnes Academy in 1941 as the valedictorian of her class. After graduation, she chose to enter the Carmelite Monastery in Indianapolis as a cloistered nun. Seeking a better way to serve the Lord, she left the monastery in 1943 to join the Civil Service. She married John Ernest Mattingly in 1948, who preceded her in death. Charlotte is survived by her 3 children, Mary Spraker, Dennis Mattingly (Cindy), and Annie Dotlich (Sam); and 7 grandchildren, Bobby Alexander (Nicole), John Alexander, April Hearld (Ken), Sammy Dotlich (Nicole), Daniel Mattingly (Brittany), Lauren Mattingly (David Smith), and Kelly Mattingly. Charlotte was also blessed with 6 great grandchildren. Charlotte enjoyed a long career in healthcare. She was the office manager and medical assistant for Drs. Healey and Bastnagel. She also was an office manager for surgeons Dr. Robert Nagan, Dr. Maurice Arregui, and Dr. Chad Davis. Charlotte retired in 2000. She was the sister of Monsignor John J. Minta and Providence Sr. Mary Aileen, both of which preceded her in death. The family would like to thank her faithful physician Dr. Terry Henderson and the staff at St. Paul Hermitage in Beech Grove, where she spent the last 15 years of her life. Despite suffering from Alzheimer's, Charlotte remained a faithful servant of the Lord. She was a happy soul who spread God's love to everyone she met. Visitation will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Paul Hermitage, 501 N. 17th Ave, from 10AM-11AM, with Mass immediately following at 11AM.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019