Charlotte Adams, 86, passed away on August 11th, 2020. She was born March 12th, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to Carl and Augusta Palmer. She attended Fenger high school where she met her beloved future husband Robert Adams and graduated in 1952.



Charlotte is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Adams; her son David, his wife Kimberlee; her son Richard and his wife Lori, and 5 grandchildren Ashlee, Caleb, Courtney, Jacob and James and one great grandchild, Owen as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Augusta Palmer and her brother, Carl (Cap) Palmer and sister Louise Palmer Kelly.



There will be a memorial service held on Saturday August 22nd at 1 pm at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, Carmel. There will be no visitation prior to the service.



Memorial donations should be made to Cornerstone Lutheran Church in care of the building fund.









