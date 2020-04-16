|
Charlotte "Char" Ann Cochran
Charlotte "Char" Ann Cochran, 91, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Heritage House in Shelbyville.
Char was born on March 7, 1929, in Evansville to the late Alvin Frederick and Charlotte K. (Kerth) Sutheimer. She graduated from Evansville Central High School in 1947 as a National Honor Society student. After one year at DePauw University, she transferred to Indiana University-Bloomington where she became a proud lifelong member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Char graduated from IU in 1951 with an A.B. degree in government. It was at IU on a blind date that she met her husband-to-be Charles "Chuck" W. Cochran of Shelbyville. The couple were married, 68 years ago, on February 3, 1952, at the First Presbyterian Church in Evansville.
As a result of ROTC training at IU, Chuck had an Air Force active duty commitment of two years which resulted in the couple being assigned to Bangor, Maine, and Panama City, Florida. Upon completion, the couple decided upon an Air Force career, resulting in retirement in 1978 after 25 years of active duty. Career assignments took the couple to Air Force bases at McAllen, Texas; Lubbock, Texas; Charleston, South Carolina; Belleville, Illinois; CCK Air Base, Taiwan; and Wrightstown, New Jersey. At several bases, Char accepted employment as an accomplished secretary to various commanders. It was at Charleston AFB, S.C., that the couple adopted son Stephen at birth in 1961. Sadly, Stephen died in 2000 as a result of an auto accident in which he was a passenger. While living in Taiwan 21 months during the Vietnam War, no school existed for American dependent children, so a voluntary K-8 school was organized and Char became the de facto School Superintendent.
The Cochrans retired to Indianapolis where Char embarked upon a successful 27 year career in real estate, winning many sales awards. She also joined the United Methodist Church of Christ and became very active in the church. For many years she ensured that three of her grandsons, Lance Greenberg, Johnny Greenberg, and Danny Greenberg would have a Christian upbringing by transporting them to church every Sunday. Char was a devout Christian and loved the Lord.
Char was an accomplished bridge player. Together, the Cochrans enjoyed many years in the antique automobile hobby, specializing in Chrysler and DeSoto Airflows and winning many national awards. Both were dog lovers, and in the later years, adopted three rescue racing Greyhounds.
Char leaves to mourn her husband, brother Alvin Sutheimer of Tucson, Arizona; four grandsons, several cousins and her beloved Greyhound, Ruby.
