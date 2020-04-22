|
|
Charlotte Ann Groce Unversaw
Noblesville - Charlotte Ann Groce Unversaw, 85, of Noblesville, IN passed peacefully in her sleep on April 20, 2020, from heart disease. Born December 23, 1934, in Jersey City, NJ to Charles W. and Charlotte (Cowie) Groce. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Constance Jean Groce Padgett, her husband of 57 years, Frank F. Unversaw, and grandson, William D. Cowell, Jr.
Charlotte's family moved to Brentwood, MO where she graduated high school in 1952. She attended the University of Missouri to study nursing and was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. Her family moved to Indianapolis, IN, and met Frank when her father brought him home after a round of golf. Frank and Charlotte married on March 9, 1957. They enjoyed yardwork and playing golf together and in their retirement years, traveling to various countries. Charlotte was an avid gardener, enjoyed meeting new people, and especially spending time with her family and friends. She drove a school bus for Washington Township in Indianapolis for 21 years.
She is survived by her three children, Frank F. (Paula) Unversaw, Jr., Leslie A. Woodruff Baker, and Alison J. (Bill) Cowell, four grandchildren, Sandra (Jerry) Whiting, Jared Woodruff, Erin Cowell, and Ryan Baker, eleven great-grandchildren, a niece, three nephews, and many cousins.
A private family visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service in her honor will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to JW.ORG (Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Fishers Congregation).
Inurnment will be at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020