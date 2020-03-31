|
|
Charlotte Ann Petrie
Fishers - Charlotte Ann (Eckman) Petrie, age 67, of Fishers, passed away on March 27, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1952 in Indianapolis to Edward "Charles" and Rosemarie Roney Eckman. She graduated from Ladywood - St. Agnes School. After high school she attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree. She then went on to obtain her Master's Degree from Butler University College of Pharmacy in May of 1979.
Charlotte was a member of St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church in Fishers, Indiana. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Charlotte is survived by her son, John Charles "Jack" Petrie; parents, Edward Charles and Rosemarie Roney Eckman; and brother, Dr. Eric Eckman D.D.S.
A Celebration of Charlotte's life will take place at a later date. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newark, Ohio. Arrangements are being handled by Leppert Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020