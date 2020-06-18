Charlotte Braswell
1921 - 2020
Charlotte Braswell

Indianapolis - Charlotte McNabb Braswell, aged 99, died June 12, 2020, at Westside Village Nursing Center after a short illness. She was born in 1921 and grew up in Longview, Texas.

In elementary school she met Richard Braswell, married him in 1943, and remained happily married to her partner in life for over 65 years. Among their shared interests was perennial gardening at their various homes. There was no moderation in their planting and they took great joy in their flowers

Charlotte attended several colleges while moving to naval bases in their early married years. She graduated from Memphis State University and became an elementary school teacher. She developed innovative curriculum techniques for teaching math and taught her methods to other teachers at Vanderbilt University. Even after her retirement and move to Indianapolis, she volunteered in Wayne Township schools until her 80's hosting a successful MathLab unit to make math fun for fourth graders. She had a calling to be a teacher.

Charlotte also was a talented acrylic artist who participated in juried shows in the mid-south. She delighted in passing on creative thinking to young people. Even during her last years at the skilled nursing home her easel, canvasses, and paints were prominent fixtures in her room. She completed two paintings in her last years.

Charlotte was predeceased by her husband Richard, her parents, her brother and sister. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Chew of Indianapolis, and granddaughters Daisy Chew (David Rugger) of Indianapolis and Clara Chew of Longmont, Colorado, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family is very grateful to the staff at Westside Village for their compassionate care for her in her final illness and for the devoted friendship of her aide Peggy over many years.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173877020
