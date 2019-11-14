|
|
Charlotte Carter
Brownsburg - Charlotte F. Carter
83, Brownsburg, formerly of Mooresville, passed away November 14, 2019. She had been a member of Life Line Baptist Church, Camby. She was preceded in death by her husband James Carter, sons Terry Sharpe and Edward Carter, grandsons Kevin Sharpe and Michael Carter. Survivors include children Rhonda Carter (Ron) Eaton, Ronald Carter, Barry (Tracy) Carter; sister Norma Beck; five grandchildren and one great grandson. Graveside services will be held at 2pm Monday November 18 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hall, IN (Morgan County). Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019