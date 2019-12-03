|
|
Charlotte E. Glenn
Indianapolis - Charlotte E. Glenn, 79, peacefully passed away on November 27, 2019, and is now home in Heaven with her Savior, Jesus. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222. A service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11a .m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 377 N. Warman Ave, Indianapolis Indiana 46222. Charlotte will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery. For a full length obituary and an online memorial, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019