Charlotte F. Fetter
Charlotte F. Fetter, 101 of Fairfax, VA passed away Tuesday, Sept.29, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born March 8, 1919 in Charleston, SC to Frank B. Downing and Charlotte Brandt Downing. She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Fetter (12/23/1974), her 6 Downing brothers and (spouses), Joseph (Pauline); William (Mary); Robert (Margaret); Edmund (Selma); Frank (Margaret); Paul (Hazel); and sister Mary (Jim) Millican. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Christine Elizabeth Walters and a niece, Pat (Paul) Chamberlain, whom she helped raise as a daughter.
She is survived by her sons, William G. Fetter and Richard L. (Lori) Fetter, and daughter in law, Kay (Tom) Vishnia. Also surviving are grandchildren, Tim (Megan) Fetter, Christopher (Jessica) Fetter, and Philip (Sydney) Fetter and great grandchildren, Matthew Walters; Sam and Luke Fetter; and Cole Fetter along with numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins. And finally, her "Therapy Dog", Victor (Shih Tzu).
Charlotte's parents died at a young age, and she and her sister were raised by her brothers and lived a short time in Panama and Atlanta, GA, where she met her future husband, Bill. They were married Dec. 26, 1940. In August of 1942, Bill left for WW11 (Bud, their son, was just a baby) and he returned late in 1946. The young family moved to Indianapolis to their first home, making many new friends. Charlotte loved being a wife, mother, and loved homemaking, baking and parties.
Her family moved to Canfield, OH in the late 50s, and both sons graduated from Canfield High School. Charlotte was very involved with her husband and friends in bowling leagues, golf, the Canfield Garden Club and multiple bridge and duplicate bridge clubs. She was also an active member of P.E.O. Beginning in the early 1980s she would travel each year with her dear friend, Betty Neff of Colorado to spend a month in Florida. Charlotte was the official driver!
In 2004, Charlotte relocated to the southside of Indianapolis to live near her sister and family to enjoy their time together. From watching her grandchildren playing baseball and basketball, traveling and shopping to playing hours of gin rummy, and always "winning", she dearly loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her extended family. She especially loved her Sunday brunches with her nieces, Sandy, Robin and Carol.
The last several years Charlotte lived with Dick and Lori in Carmel, IN and just recently moved to Fairfax, VA. While living in Carmel, she was surprised on her 90th birthday by friends and family from as far away as Denver and Atlanta. Then in March of 2019, a "100-year Celebration" was held in her honor with over 70 guests in attendance. In her later years she enjoyed the opportunity to model for the Helen Wells Agency, appearing in several television commercials.
A memorial service will be held 3:00pm Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Washington Park East Cemetery, 9350 E. Washington St, Indianapolis, IN. 46229 in the mausoleum chapel. Revered Patti Napier will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in her honor.
