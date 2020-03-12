Services
Charlotte G. Martin


1934 - 2020
Charlotte G. Martin Obituary
Charlotte G. Martin

Indianapolis - Age 86, passed away on March 10, 2020. She was born on January 9, 1934 in Holland, MI to the late Herbert and Joan Mae (Kole) Dyke. Charlotte attended Burris High School in Muncie, IN. She married William T. Martin Jr. in 1955, and they moved to Indianapolis in 1974. She was a devoted stay at home mother. Charlotte was also an avid volunteer in the maternity ward at Community Hospital East for 43 years. She even knitted lap blankets for Christmas time discharges.

Charlotte is survived by her sons, Jeff Martin of Indianapolis, Greg Martin (Kim) of Jamestown; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents mentioned above; son, Chris Martin; daughter-in-law, Denise Martin; along with her twin brother, Charles Dyke of Muncie, IN.

Services will be private. Arrangements provided by Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Health Network Foundation for Community Hospital East Volunteer/Auxiliary Services, 7330 Shadeland Station, Indianapolis, IN 46256, in Charlotte's Memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
