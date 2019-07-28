|
|
Charlotte H. Butler
Indianapolis - Charlotte H. Butler, 90 of Indianapolis passed away July 21, 2019. She was born March 3, 1929, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late William and Irene (Kmilek) Heinemann.
She is survived by three daughters, Kasey (Fritz) Kauffman, Kelly (Brian) Smith, Lori (Steve) Scaglione; and five grandchildren, Kim, Jim, Chris, Hillary, and Nick. She was preceded in passing by her husband of 62 years, James C. Butler; and a son, William Butler.
There was a private family service. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019