Charlotte M. (Eakes) (Apple) Forth
Lawrence - 85, passed away February 8, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1934 in Pendleton, Indiana as the daughter of Frank Eakes and Myrtle Apple.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Kevin (Brenda) Forth; daughter, Pamela Forth; grandchildren: Nikki (Jerrell) Dawson, Benjamin (Krystin) Forth, Zhana Forth; great grandchildren: Piper Forth, Baylor Forth; and brother Michael (Beverly) Apple.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 11-1pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. There will be a funeral service following at 1pm, also at the funeral home. To view the full obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020