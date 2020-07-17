Charlotte M. Chadwick
Indianapolis - Charlotte M. Chadwick, Indianapolis, died July 15 after a lengthy illness. In death, her baptism is now complete. Mrs. Chadwick was born in Indianapolis, March 26, 1933, to Claude J. and Louise Pearson Main. Raised in Shelbyville, she married Raymond A. Chadwick in 1956. They resided in Ardmore, PA, for many years.
Survivors include children Rev. Ruth Chadwick Moore (Mark) and Philip Chadwick (Maryam Sharif); grandchildren Hadley, John and Emma Moore; brother Robert Main (Jan), sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Main and Beverly White; brother-in-law John Stallings; and ten nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, sister Sara Stallings, and brother Stephen Main.
Mrs. Chadwick attended Franklin College; graduated from Indiana University School of Nursing, Indianapolis; and earned a bachelor of science degree from Rosemont (PA) College. Mrs. Chadwick worked as a registered nurse, directed an adult daycare center and worked with her husband at Chadwick Funeral Home.
A member of First Presbyterian Church, Ardmore, she served as a ruling elder. In Indianapolis, she worshipped at Northminster Presbyterian Church, where her daughter is associate pastor.
Private graveside services are planned for the churchyard of Washington Memorial Chapel (Episcopal), Valley Forge, PA, when circumstances permit.
Suggested memorials: IU School of Nursing, Indianapolis, Class of 1955 Scholarship Fund, c/o IUSON/IUF, P.O. Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206-6460, nursing.iupui.edu
("Alumni & Giving" tab); and Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1660 Kessler Boulevard, East Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220, northminster-indy.org
("Give" tab, "Memorial Gift" dropdown).
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care, Indianapolis (indianafuneralcare.com
), for a more complete obituary, and Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home, Ardmore.