Charlotte Marie Swenson
Indianapolis - Charlotte Marie Swenson, 91, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 19.
Born in Chicago, IL to Swedish immigrants, the late Arvid and Alma Anderson, she was the widow of H. Raymond Swenson with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.
Her many interests included learning languages, history, genealogy, and spending time at the family's summer lake house surrounded by friends and loved ones. As a friend she was selfless, loving, and had a heart for the less fortunate and overlooked. A Girl Scout leader for 25 years, she was also active in Northminster Presbyterian Church, the Indianapolis chapter of Vasa Order of America, and Sons of Norway.
She is survived by daughters Vicki Bruning (Don), Beth Morris (Doug), Wendy de Luca (Giovanni), and son Jeff (Jill), and 6 grandchildren.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In memory of her loving spirit, she would love for you to perform a random act of kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Butler University H. Raymond Swenson Endowed Scholarship Fund, Vasa Svea Lodge 253 or Sons of Norway Circle City Lodge.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020