Indianapolis - Charlotte Rahn Ellabarger of Indianapolis, Indiana, entered heaven on August 25, 2020. She was born March 17, 1928 in Huntington, IN to the late Elmer Henry Rahn and Faith Miriam (Emley) Rahn. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lowell G. Ellabarger, of 63 years, her brother, Richard Rahn, and a grandson. She is survived by her son, Daniel Rahn Ellabarger (Theresa) and daughters; Mary Ann Brumm (Steve) and Laura Schigel (Tim), also nine grandchildren and two great grandsons.
Charlotte grew up in a Christian home being baptized as a young girl at Central Christian Church. Active in Job's Daughters during high school, she became Honored Queen. After graduation from Huntington High School, she majored in Primary Education at MacMurray College for Women in Jacksonville, Illinois. She played Varsity Field Hockey, was basketball manager for the Recreation Association, member of Theta Sigma upperclass society and chosen Junior Prom Princess and Senior Maid of Honor.
Upon college graduation she returned to Huntington, Indiana to teach first and second grades at Riley School. She continued to be involved in the Masonic organization and joined Eastern Star. She married Lowell June 30, 1951 and moved to Oakland, California where she taught third and fourth grades in the Alameda School System at Mastick School. The couple moved to Indianapolis, Indiana when Lowell was honorably discharged from the Navy where they spent the remainder of their years.
She was Head of Children's Department and Sunday School Teacher at Disciples of Christ Church, member of Ladies Circle and other Bible Study groups at Franklin Road Baptist Church, Bible Study Fellowship Leader, active member of PEO and DAR, Pleasant Run and Sahm Golf Leagues and former member of 91st Street Christian Church and Hoosier Village.
Family was always a priority, with her Christian faith permeating her home. Charlotte has passed along to her family her love of all animals, birds, flowers, music, photography, travel and most importantly, the Lord. The gentlest, sweetest, classiest, strongest mother and grandmother will be deeply missed by her family and those who knew her. She always said, "God has blessed me."
Funeral services for the family will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Good Shepherd Chapel), Indianapolis, on Friday August 28 at 9am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hoosier Village Chapel or Wheeler Mission. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
