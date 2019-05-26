Charlotte Redeker



Mooresville - Charlotte Ann Redeker, 81, Mooresville, passed away May 24, 2019. Mrs. Redeker was born February 7, 1938, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Adam J. Kasperek and Sophie (Kostka) Lundahl.



She graduated from high school in La Porte and earned a teaching degree from Indiana University. She taught early on, but when her late husband, Fred, had an opportunity to purchase a Standard Oil franchise in Mooresville, Indiana, Charlotte became the managing CFO of all aspects of the family business. They were co-owners of Redeker Oil and various other businesses. She also embraced her artistic abilities and won many awards for her talents with stained glass, needlepoint, flower arranging, and rug hooking. She was a member of the Morgan County Garden Club. Charlotte will be fondly remembered for her compassionate and caring manner as a wife, mother, and grandmother.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Frederick W. Redeker.



Survivors include her children, Douglas (Lori) Redeker of Washington, Cristy Redeker of Mooresville, and Jennifer (Brian) Sutton of Mooresville; seven grandchildren, Sophie Redeker, Alec Rhodes; Brittany (Patrick) Cladovan, Devany (Alex) Redelman, Allison Redeker, Freddy Wright; Hannah Sutton; great grandchildren, Charlotte and Izobella Cladovan; Jaxden and Ruby Redelman.



Friends and family will gather Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at White Lick Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019