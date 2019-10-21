|
|
Charna L. Cox
Indianapolis - Charna Lee Cox, age 81, went Home to be with her Lord the morning of October 20, 2019, spending her last days surrounded by her loved ones.
Born November 7, 1937 (though if you ask her, it was 1938), in Indianapolis, IN, she is predeceased by her parents Herman and Olive Ruth (Forney) Culter, and her son Steven Edwards-Cox.
She was married July 4, 1960 to her husband Wayne and dedicated her life to him and her children. She was more than a wife, mother, grandmother or friend. Charna was the embodiment of grace and dignity-- unless you caught her on a good day when her cantankerous spirit and a few choice words overpowered the Christ-like values she normally displayed. The words of the Bible rolled effortlessly off her tongue to teach us that faith and the power of prayer could move mountains. She prayed relentlessly for her family and loved ones, all of us being the fruit of those prayers. She loved any excuse to bring the family together and if you had been to her home more than once, you were treated as family (so you had to get your own drinks--and if she made dinner, she insisted you didn't like it unless you asked for seconds). She was silly, playful and loved to give those she cared about a hard time. If she didn't tease you, then she didn't like you. When she wasn't laughing at her own hilarity or talking your ear off (half the time because she forgot she had already told you the story), she was a wise and understanding listener. Though we may have stumbled, she never judged. Charna was no stranger to life's trials and tribulations. While still very young, she suffered the loss of her mother to Hodgkin's Disease and later in life experienced the sorrow of laying her own child to rest. Her faith in God never faltered. She was a pillar of strength and an inspiration. She was and will continue to be the foundation of her family.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Wayne H Cox, Sr., children Russel (Brinda) Edwards, Jr., Penny (Jerry) Brawner, Wayne H. (Susan) Cox, Jr., John (Jane) Cox, Lisa Bredeson and James (Wendy) Cox, several grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care.
A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 12PM to 2PM with a funeral service to begin at 2PM at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN. The burial will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019