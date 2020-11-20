Chase Scanlon
Carmel - Chase Patrick Scanlon, 20, of Carmel, passed away March 24, 2020. He was born November 3, 1999 in Rochester, New York, son of John and Angela Scanlon.
Chase was a 2017 graduate of Carmel High School. Most recently, he was studying Informatics at Indiana University, Bloomington.
Survivors include his parents, Jay and Angie; sister, Lexi; maternal grandparents, Bill and Jean; paternal grandparents, Jim and Donna
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
A Reception will immediately follow the service.
Masks are required in following the CDC guidelines.
