Chase ScanlonCarmel - Chase Patrick Scanlon, 20, of Carmel, passed away March 24, 2020. He was born November 3, 1999 in Rochester, New York, son of John and Angela Scanlon.Chase was a 2017 graduate of Carmel High School. Most recently, he was studying Informatics at Indiana University, Bloomington.Survivors include his parents, Jay and Angie; sister, Lexi; maternal grandparents, Bill and Jean; paternal grandparents, Jim and DonnaA Celebration of Life Mass will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.A Reception will immediately follow the service.Masks are required in following the CDC guidelines.Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Chase's complete obituary.