1/1
Chase Scanlon
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chase's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chase Scanlon

Carmel - Chase Patrick Scanlon, 20, of Carmel, passed away March 24, 2020. He was born November 3, 1999 in Rochester, New York, son of John and Angela Scanlon.

Chase was a 2017 graduate of Carmel High School. Most recently, he was studying Informatics at Indiana University, Bloomington.

Survivors include his parents, Jay and Angie; sister, Lexi; maternal grandparents, Bill and Jean; paternal grandparents, Jim and Donna

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

A Reception will immediately follow the service.

Masks are required in following the CDC guidelines.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Chase's complete obituary.

Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.





Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bussell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved