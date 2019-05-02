|
|
Cherry L. Willen
Indianapolis - Cherry Lynn Martin Willen died on April 28. Cherry was born in Chicago on October 26, 1950, to parents Leo and Cherry Martin. Cherry lived in six states before the family settled in Evansville, Indiana. She graduated from Evansville Harrison High School and Butler University where she majored in English and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Cherry taught middle school English and elementary school Spanish in Pike and Warren Townships. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. Cherry was also a faithful member of the Wednesday morning women's Bible study group at her church. For many years she was an active member of the Beta Kappa chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Family and friends alike appreciated Cherry's quick wit, sense of humor and warm smile. She was an excellent cook and a talented knitter. Cherry read widely and considered Jane Austen her favorite author. She was a true aficionado of old movies and could identify actors, settings, and plots from the heyday of black and white films. For many years Cherry and husband Bill spent their summer vacations in Petoskey, Michigan. After retirement they both enjoyed extended winter vacations in Florida. For the past four years Cherry's beloved dog, Scout, served as her faithful canine companion.
Cherry was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law John Willen.. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bill Willen, her sons Ross Bobenmoyer (Ryann) and Brad Bobenmoyer (Jeanine), grandchildren Hunter, Emerson, Greyson, and Ryder Bobenmoyer, and her siblings, Steve Martin (Cindy), and Lee Ellen Martin, sister-in-law Sharon Willen, nieces Emily Sherer, Kate Ems, Sally Nance and nephew Mathew Martin. Special thanks from the family to Cousin Donna and Nurse Chelsea during the past several months.
A Memorial Service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 North Meridian St., Indianapolis, on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12pm. There will be a visitation period two hours prior. A private burial service will be held later in Worthington, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Presbyterian Church- Christmas Benevolence in Indianapolis or to . Cherry was a loving wife, a devoted mother, a treasured friend, and a faithful disciple. Cherry's life may be epitomized by Matthew 25:21, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019