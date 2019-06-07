Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
8540 US-31
Indianapolis, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
8540 US-31
Indianapolis, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
8540 US-31
Indianapolis, IN
Cheryl Ann (Ottoson) Farley


Cheryl Ann (Ottoson) Farley Obituary
Cheryl Ann (Ottoson) Farley

Indianapolis - Cheryl Ann (Ottoson) Farley age, 48, died of ALS.

She was born in Buffalo, New York, grew up in Springfield, Illinois, & graduated from IUPUI in Indianapolis.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years James Curtis Farley Jr., sons Peyton & Aaron, and twin daughters Allison & Madison. Her parents Carolann & Paul Ottoson of Springfield, Illinois, brother Paul of Tampa, Florida, sister Pamela (Paul) Griffen of Rowlett, Texas, & sister Christine Sexton of Springfield, Illinois. Her mother-in-law Bobbie (Terri) Doneff of Indianapolis. Her father-in-law James Curtis Farley Sr. of Indianapolis. Several nieces and nephews and great niece and nephews.

She worked at Anthem for 20 years and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

A Celebration of Cheryl's Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church, 8540 US-31, Indianapolis, Indiana 46227, with Pastor David Lee officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, at the church and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, at the church. Norman F. Chance Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 7, 2019
