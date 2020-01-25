|
Cheryl Ayers
Carmel - Cheryl Lee Ayers, 72, of Carmel, passed away January 24, 2020. She was born in Frankfort, IN on August 8, 1947, daughter of the late Ralph W. and Bonnie S (Sheets) Dobson.
Cheryl loved being an active and selfless part of the body of the church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister sharing Christ to the shut-ins. She also lovingly served the poor by working in the Merciful Help Center. For several years Cheryl served as an usher for Sunday Mass. The greatest joy and accomplishment in life for Cheryl was being the strong, loving and magnanimous wife, mother and grandmother to her family.
One of the many gifts God gave Cheryl was friendship in recognizing the best in everyone whether she knew them or not, making them feel special. Truly, Cheryl was the example of a humble and Christ like person.
Cheryl enjoyed riding her bicycle, working in her garden, working out at the gym, spending time with friends and travelling with Paul. Cheryl was committed to supporting Right to Life and speaking out for the unborn children.
Survivors include her devoted husband, Paul Ayers; sons, Todd (Christi) Ayers, Anthony (Lauren) Ayers, and Christopher (Kristen) Ayers; daughters, Elly (Rene) Couto, Katherine (Martin) Cervenka, Emily Campbell, Sara Ayers and Teresa Ayers; grandchildren, Liam and Reed Ayers, David, Colin, Adam, Patrick, Luke and Mary Ayers, Sloan Ayers, Isabel, Anna and Alex Couto, Norah, Sylvia and Hana Cervenka, Maeve and Eily Campbell, and Emily Ryan McCalligett.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4-7 pm with the Rosary beginning at 4 pm in Our Lady Mount Carmel Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, January 29 with 1 hour of visitation prior to service at 10 am.
Interment will follow in Eagle Creek Cemetery.
In memory of Cheryl, donations may be directed to the Merciful Help Center or Carmelites. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020