Services
Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster
2310 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 637-4308
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster
2310 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Bell Mortuary & Crematory Royster
2310 W Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Indianapolis - Cheryl "Cheri" Linn Hatzell, 49, of Indianapolis, IN, a beloved daughter and sister, passed away April 5, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis to parents Alice (Black) and Richard Hatzell. Survivors include her parents; sister, Cynthia Perry; brothers, Timm (Suzzi) Broyles, David (Gina) Broyles; grandmother, Doris Black; aunts, Carol Allen, Dorothy Black, Rosemary Ramer; nephew, Jerimey Perry; nieces, Kristy Perry, Dhestinee Taylor; grand nephews, Blake Robertson, Kobe Perry; grand nieces, McKenzie Perry, Mia Perry. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Lucille Hatzell; aunt and uncle, Elsie and Robert Hatzell.

Cheri had a contagious smile and personality.

Services will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Royster-Askin-Sandrock Chapel, 2310 W Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at the mortuary. Officiating will be Brother Oliver.

www.bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 9, 2019
