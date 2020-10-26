1/1
Cheryl L. Gorball
Cheryl L. Gorball

McCordsville - Cheryl Le Gorball, 71, of McCordsville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born March 16, 1949, in Indianapolis to the late Ralph & Dorothy (Kennedy) Grimes

Cheryl was a Christian youth worker and Sunday School teacher for more than 35 years, first at Cyntheanne Christian Church in Noblesville, Indiana, and then at Agape Christian Church in Lawrence, Indiana, where she had also served as church secretary.

Cheryl was a graduate of Lawrence Central High School (1967). She graduated from Indiana State University in 1971 (BS, Secondary Education, Speech & Drama). While at ISU she was active in the Christian Campus Ministry, where she met her husband of 50 years, Clifford (Kip) Gorball. She also attended Ball State University (PE endorsement, '78), and IUPUI (BS, Elementary Education, '94)

Over a span of four decades, Cheryl was a substitute teacher in Warren, Lawrence, and Vernon Townships. In the 1990's she took time out from subbing to work as a full-time volunteer at the Christian Mission for the Blind in Indianapolis, Indiana. While there, she served as the coordinator of correspondence studies.

Cheryl is survived by husband, Kip Gorball of McCordsville; son, Matt Gorball of Los Angeles; brother, Duane Grimes of Indianapolis, and sister, Carlene Holtsclaw of Noblesville. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph and Dorothy Grimes, and brothers: Jerry Grimes and James Grimes.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the family has requested that all services be private.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Christian Campus Ministry 732 N. 5th St. Terre Haute, IN 47807. To share a memory with Cheryl's family please visit www.sealsfuneralhome.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Memories & Condolences

