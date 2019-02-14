|
|
Cheryl Lynn Carpenter
Indianapolis - Passed away on February 10, 2019, after fighting diabetes for many years. She owned her own business, providing billing services for several attorneys in the Indianapolis area for over 10 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Carpenter; son, Kacee Carpenter; mother, Jeri Buck; granddaughter, Annabelle Carpenter; brother, Jeff Buck (Greta); nieces, Audrey and Margaret; sister-in-law, Kimberley Jensen; and nieces, Nicole and Kyla.
Preceded in death by father, James A. Buck.
Services will be 1pm, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Avenue, with visitation starting at 11am until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Juvenile Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019